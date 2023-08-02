Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go brings the noise to Apple Arcade later this month

Looks like after years of idleness Samba’s looking to shake it with all he’s got at the end of the month. Samba de Amigo: Party Central got it started on the Nintendo Switch, Samba de Amigo strapped and ready to roll on various VR Headsets and today via Apple’s blog, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go was announced for iOS devices via the company’s Apple Arcade gaming service.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go will have a track list that matches it’s Switch and VR cousins, but it will have 3 additional songs not found in those over versions AND for the first time in series history, a Story Mode. Help Samba bring music back to his world by shaking it with all he’s got. The exclusive songs in Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go are Psy’s “DADDY,” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and “The Walker” from Fitz and the Tantrums.

Looks like I’m gonna conveniently forget to cancel Apple Arcade for another month because I’m gonna be having a blast with Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go! This title and its various cousins will be launching August 29th 2023.