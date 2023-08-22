Sonic Superstars zooming onto consoles October 17th

As we noted last week, October is shaping up to be one of the craziest months ever for gaming, with Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage (and Alan Wake, and Detective Pikachu Returns, and Alone in the Dark, and…well, you get the picture). Today at Gamescom, SEGA decided to get in on the fun, with the confirmation that Sonic Superstars will be arriving on all the usual platforms on October 17th.

This is doubly fun when you realize that this release date is just days before Super Mario Bros. Wonder comes out on October 20th — just in case you feel like reliving the console wars of the ’90s by proxy.

To mark the announcement, SEGA released a new trailer for Sonic Superstars, showing off the game’s co-op and battle modes. You’ll be able to play through the campaign with up to three other players in local co-op, as well as battle up to seven other players online in the battle mode. You can see more of the game in action in the trailer below — and keep reading if you want more details, as well as info on the free new DLC for Sonic Frontiers!

Sonic Superstars - Multiplayer Trailer

During the livestream, Sonic Team announced Sonic Superstars is launching October 17, 2023, and is available for pre-order physically and digitally for PlayStation®5 (PS5®) and PlayStation®4 (PS4®) consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems and PC starting at $59.99 USD. The newest trailer for Sonic Superstars showcases more gameplay from Sonic's upcoming adventure including deeper looks at local co-op and Battle Mode. Play through the entire campaign with up to three other players in drop-in and drop-out local co-op, or challenge up to seven other players online or three other players locally in the new Battle Mode. SEGA also unveiled Sonic Superstars' Digital Deluxe edition, which will include the base game, LEGO Fun Pack with LEGO character skins for Amy, Tails and Knuckles and levels for Battle Mode, as well as extra content including a special Sonic Rabbit skin that shows off Sonic's original character design, Mecha Sonic parts for Battle Mode, exclusive wallpapers, a digital artbook and a mini-OST for $69.99 USD. Sonic fans can pre-order the Physical and Digital Standard or Digital Deluxe editions of Sonic Superstars ahead of launch to receive an exclusive in-game LEGO Eggman character skin. Plus, every player of Sonic Superstars will be able to experience the Blue Blur in brick form with a free LEGO Sonic skin available at launch!

Sonic Superstars – Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99 USD) Base Game (Digital Only) Sonic Rabbit Skin LEGO Fun Pack Mecha Sonic Parts for Battle Mode Additional Menu Screen Wallpapers Digital Artbook and Mini-OST Free LEGO Sonic skin

Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic Sonic high-speed action platforming. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald Powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to three other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks before it’s too late! Key Features: A New Spin on a ClassicThe 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love, reimagined with fully 3D graphics, new powers and abilities, an all-new setting, and new ways to play! You’ve never played classic Sonic like this before!

Play as your Favorite CharactersChoose from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and take advantage of their unique abilities to blaze a path across the Northstar Islands as they race to defeat Dr. Eggman, who has teamed up with an old nemesis, Fang.

Harness the Power of the Chaos EmeraldsMultiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more with the powers of the Chaos Emeralds.

More Friends, More FunFor the first time ever in a Sonic game, play through the entire campaign with up to 3 other players with drop-in and drop-out 4-Player Local Co-op.

Sonic Frontiers is also getting its third free content update later this year on September 28. Players can look forward to new story content, new challenges and the ability to play as Tails, Amy and Knuckles in this epic Final Horizon Update. Sonic Frontiers is available now across PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems and Steam.