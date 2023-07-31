This August 8th, Sun’s out, Guns out in Broforce Forever!

Broforce, the pedal to the metal, supercharged love letter to 80s action films and side scrolling shooters is back with a new update 8 years in the making. This update which will rechristen the title as Broforce Forever will feature 6 new bros which will have you guessing what film or IP they were culled from (I’m stumped on one of them…maybe you’re a bigger bro than me if you know where these homages hail from), new enemies and 4 new challenging stages when completed will earn you new powers in the form of the mighty “flex”!

This update will go live August 8th on PC, PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch, but the game will also find new lands to liberate on the Xbox One and it will be available as part of the platform’s Game Pass subscription. So if you want a sample of freedom, it’s piping hot and ready for you! What are you waiting for, Bro?!? GO! GO! GO!

But seriously…where the hell is Bro Gummer supposed to be from. I’m dying here!

Broforce Forever Update | Coming August 8:



Broforce Forever Update | Coming August 8

