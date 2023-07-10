See the Sand Lands film and more as Bandai Namco descends on San Diego Comic-Con

Lamenting that you’ve got your tickets to San Diego Comic-Con and that most of the film studios won’t be attending? Well some of us aren’t really there for your “Mahvhals” or your “DeeCees” in fact some of are there for the spectacle (and exclusives). One of the companies bringing it to the show will be Bandai Namco, as the house of Pac-Man will not just be bringing their licensed anime games for attendees to check out, but they’ll be giving folks a chance to test drive a Core or test your might in the King of Iron Fist tournament!

Spread across three venues (see below for details), you’ll be treated to panels, demos, photo ops, and swag from titles such as Sand Land, Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon and Tekken 8. Badges will be required for booths and panels set inside the San Diego Convention Center, but activities at The San Diego Wine & Culinary Center and the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina appear to be open to the public.

So even if you don’t have a ticket to the biggest pop culture show in the US, you’ll still have plenty of activities to check out in the Gaslamp Quarter courtesy of Bandai Namco, so if you’ve got nothing to do and don’t mine the crowds come check things out from July 20th to the 23rd!

At the San Diego Convention Center (Badge Required) SAND LAND (Booth #3729) – Enter a recreation of a vehicle from the game and go hands-on with the first-ever playable demo of SAND LAND, a new action RPG based on the classic manga from Akira Toriyama, creator of DRAGON BALL and DR. SLUMP.NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS (Booth #129) – Pose with a Naruto statue and play recently announced characters in a recreation of the Hidden Leaf Village food stand for this action fighting game celebrating the anime’s 20th anniversary. PANEL ROOM ACTIVATIONS – See the Worldwide Premiere of the SAND LAND anime feature film – follow the official SAND LAND Twitter for more information. Join a panel of fighting greats to learn more about TEKKEN 8; SDCC panel details will be revealed at a later time. At the San Diego Wine & Culinary Center ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Pilots wanted! The battle over Rubicon 3 and its valuable resource Coral is in need of capable pilot recruits. In this exciting experiential activation for the upcoming action game from FromSoftware, Inc. (ELDEN RING™, DARK SOULS™), prospective pilots will be able to test their reflexes with a series of challenges and pose with a life-size Armored Core mech.TEKKEN 8 – “Fist Meets Fate” in San Diego! Comic-Con attendees will experience a fully immersive TEKKEN installation with artwork, a non-alcoholic beverage station, DJ, cosplayers, temporary tattoos, playable stations, and more. At the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina Terrace: DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Try out a host of new characters in this acclaimed game, including those who made their debut in the newest Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO movie with Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Orange Piccolo, and Gohan (Beast).

