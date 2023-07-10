EA developing Black Panther game

This morning, EA announced that they’re collaborating with Marvel Games on the development of a third-person, single-player Black Panther game.

The new game will be developed by Cliffhanger Games, a brand new triple-A studio based in Seattle helmed by former Monolith and WB Games executive Kevin Stephens. EA’s hire of Stephens was actually first announced more than two years ago, but it’s only today that we got any more details about his new studio.

There aren’t any real details about the Black Panther game beyond the mere fact of its existence, but seeing as Stephens was apparently hired to help EA expand more into open-world games, it seems reasonable to assume what kind of direction the game will go in. This game would also appear to be part of the EA-Marvel collaboration announced last fall. You can read more about it over on the EA press release — and they’re hiring, too, so if you want to get in on it, here’s your chance!

As we celebrate the 57th anniversary of Black Panther’s comic debut this July, we’re thrilled to announce Cliffhanger Games, a new triple-A development studio based in Seattle, is working on an original, third-person, single-player Black Panther game in collaboration with Marvel Games. Our mission is to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther. Led by Kevin Stephens (Monolith Productions), Cliffhanger has already brought together accomplished talent with leaders from the critically acclaimed and innovative action-adventure game, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, along with veterans of top franchises including Halo Infinite, God of War, Call of Duty and others. “We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” said Kevin. As we begin this remarkable journey, we are excited to be working with Marvel Games to ensure that we craft every aspect of Wakanda, its technology, its heroes, and our own original story with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves. “It’s an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment,” said Kevin. “We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life.” If you’re looking to take on an incredible next career move, we invite you to join our team, which we will be building over the next few years. We’re still early in development with a long road ahead, but we know the foundation to any great story is to build an experienced team with diverse voices and perspectives and that’s what we want to build, especially with a Super Hero as important as Black Panther.