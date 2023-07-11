Neon White gets physical thanks to iam8bit

Heaven’s one hell of a place, aint it? Sinners in life are given a second chance at Heaven in a tournament that acts as a purge of the demonic presence infesting heaven. That’s the premise of the stylish platformer Neon White. Releasing on Switch and PC in June of 2022 and gracing the PlayStation platform at the end of the year, it received plenty of accolades, but there was always one complaint…it was digital-only.

Thanks to iam8bit and Skybound Publishing, Annapurna and Angel Matrix’s title will be getting a physical form. Starting this Thursday, July 13th, you can secure a pre-order at iam8bit’s website or various online retailers. However if you opt to go with iam8bit, you can secure an exclusive edition which includes cover sheet from character artist Rebecca Ryan, character sticker sheet in addition to a fold out poster which is included in the base edition. The base edition will ship in September, the iam8bit exclusive edition will land at the end of the year.

If you can’t wait, Neon White is currently available digitally on PC, Switch, and PlayStation platforms.

Neon White Physical Edition Announcement Trailer

With a Metacritic score of 90 and nominations for "Best Debut", "Best Design" and "Innovation Award" at the 2023 Game Developers Choice Awards, as well as a nomination for "Most Innovative Gameplay" via the 2023 STEAM Awards, Neon White is a lightning fast first-person action game about exterminating demons beyond the pearly gates. Players assume the role of Neon White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other (oddly familiar) demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven.