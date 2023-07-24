Rashid joins the Street Fighter 6 roster

Nimble and high flying fighter Rashid has officially joined the Street Fighter 6 roster as the 19th official combatant in the game… so far.

To celebrate the character release event, Capcom dropped off a fresh new gameplay trailer and some screens/art showing off some of those stylish, acrobatic moves. And more content and game update details as well.

Fans who own or plan to pick up Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition or the Year 1 Character Pass get Rashid immediately, although he can be obtained by purchasing with Fighter Coins or tested out using a free Rental Fighter ticket.

See the new media and info below.

Street Fighter 6 – Rashid screens:

Street Fighter 6 – Rashid Gameplay Trailer:



Street Fighter 6 - Rashid Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Rashid, the first new character to join the Street Fighter 6 launch roster, brings his high-flying action to the game starting today across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam! Players can look forward to meeting Rashid and learning his parkour and lightning quick moves in World Tour, battling it out against players in Fighting Ground, and using his move set in Battle Hub’s Avatar Battles. To check out the Rashid reveal trailer, please visit YouTube, and for the latest assets and information on Street Fighter 6, visit the official Street Fighter 6 website. New content and updates being added to the game alongside Rashid’s release include: World Tour Rashid’s Master Missions added New missions added featuring the Mike Haggar Memorial Stadium Tournament and Suval’hal Arena Note: You must complete the main story in World Tour to access these missions

Fighting Ground Rashid’s story added to Arcade Mode

Battle Hub Hub Goods Shop now includes “Pirate” and “Resort” themed avatar outfits!

General A new quality-of-life feature that allows Drive Rush cancels to be performed by pressing MP + MK (Classic Controls) or the Drive Parry button (Modern Controls) following a cancellable normal attack

Rashid will also be eligible for competition use at Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2023 taking place on Aug. 4-6, 2023, so viewers and competitors are sure to be amazed by his acrobatic attacking style with moves like: Arabian Cyclone: A new special move that performs a spinning kick and conjures up a whirlwind; can be used as a standalone blow, or transitioned into Rolling Assault or Wing Stroke

Arabian Skyhigh: A new double jump move that keeps opponents guessing on where Rashid will land from the air

Super Rashid Kick: Level 1 Super Art that unloads a devastating kick while soaring forward and up through the air

Ysaar: Previously Rashid’s V-Trigger move in Street Fighter V, this Level 2 Super Art summons a slow-moving whirlwind projectile that can be used to pressure opponents

Altair: Rashid’s Level 3 Super Art calls forth a tempest that lifts opponents before he rains down on them with a monsoon of powerful blows Starting today, players can unlock Rashid by owning or purchasing the Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Year 1 Character Pass, or purchase Rashid individually for 350 Fighter Coins which also includes his Outfit 1, Colors 1 & 2. Players can also try out Rashid for free for one hour with one Rental Fighter ticket, obtainable in the in-game Fighting Pass. With new content and characters like A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma set to release in Year 1, there’s even more to look forward to for the future of Street Fighter 6!