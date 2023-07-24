High On Life slides its way onto PlayStation platforms

Surprise! Squanch Games’ unique and quite entertaining sci-fi shooter, High On Life (our review here), is now finally available for PlayStation platforms… as of this past weekend.

Originally available on only Xbox platforms and the PC with no announced PlayStation date or version since last December, the full-priced PS4/PS5 launch (see the PS Store listing here) was pretty much a surprise — although some snooping through servers apparently spoiled the reveal a bit ahead of time.

Either way see the release trailer and some screens from the upcoming High On Knife DLC, which will hit all platforms at the same time this fall.

High On Life – High on Knife DLC screens:

Squanch Games is excited to announce that its smash hit High On Life is now available on the PlayStation Store. The comedic sci-fi shooter, previously available on Xbox consoles and PC, is priced at $59.99. “The fans have spoken. And spoken. And spoken,” says Mike Fridley, Squanch’s Studio Director. “We’ve been thrilled with High On Life’s reception since it launched in December. Our PlayStation fans have been slightly less thrilled, which is why we’re so excited to share that it’s coming their way very soon. Like now soon! Thank you for your patience!” High On Life follows the misadventures of an unmotivated high-school graduate who becomes Earth’s last hope following an alien invasion. These alien creeps have been scouring the galaxy fiending for their next great high, and humans provide an exceptional buzz. Naturally, the only course of action is to become a bounty hunter, track down the key members of the alien cartel, and end their intoxicating aspirations. Also, your guns talk and they’re funny. Squanch recently announced their first DLC update, High On Knife, which introduces a brand-new talking gun character, Harper, voiced by Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live) and a goopy new boss named Mux who’s voiced by Gabourey Sidibe (Precious, American Horror Story). High On Knife will be launching on PlayStation this fall when it’s also available for PC and Xbox consoles. High On Life, is available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store; Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles; and with Xbox Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud, has surpassed more than 7.5 million unique players worldwide since its launch in mid-December. High On Life was the top seller on Steam during launch week, the biggest Xbox Game Pass release of 2022, the biggest 3rd party launch in Game Pass history, and the biggest single-player game launch on Game Pass ever. It’s out now on PlayStation 4/5, in case you skipped to the end.