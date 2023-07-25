Check out the intense new Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon gameplay preview video

We’re all-in on anything that FromSoftware is working on, and since it’s been way too long since we’ve last been able to get hands on with a new Armored Core title, we’re most certainly excited for next month’s release of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon.

After teasing some new media and details the other day, and to elevate our hype level to an even higher tier, Bandai Namco this morning dropped off a new 15 minute long gameplay preview trailer.

Check out that new media below and stay tuned for the August 25th, 2023 launch for PlayStation, Xbox platforms and the PC via Steam.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – Gameplay Preview:



Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and FromSoftware, Inc. (ELDEN RING, DARK SOULS) reveal a new extended gameplay walkthrough trailer for ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Narrated by the developers, the video is the deepest look yet at the game’s intense action, sprawling levels and challenging battle sequences. As the video showcases, success in ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON will come from tinkering with highly customizable mech builds, a signature feature of the series, and learning the right strategies and techniques such as staggering enemies with the right weapons, combining ranged and melee attacks, and taking every advantage in battle. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, the latest high-octane action game by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., promises fast-paced mech action with intense omni-directional battles, in-depth customization, and thrilling boss fights. The game releases on August 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and is available now for preorder. For more information, please visit armoredcore6.com