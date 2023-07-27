Zelda Game Boy Color classics added to Nintendo Switch Online

As amazing as Tears of the Kingdom is, at this point it’s been out for a couple of months, so it’s entirely reasonable if some people have finished the game and are looking for what to play next while still being in the mood for more Legend of Zelda. If that describes you and you’re a Switch Online subscriber, then good news: starting today you can play a pair of classic Zelda games, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.

Originally released more than twenty years ago for the Game Boy Color, Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons take the top-down Zelda approach, and they’re interconnected more than your usual Zelda games. In this case, Ages and Seasons can be linked using passwords, which will make some characters and enemies change between the two games, in addition to allowing you to upgrade or transport certain items.

Read on for the video and the news release, and head over to the Switch Online page to subscribe and get access to the games!

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons screens:

Game Boy – July 2023 Game Updates – Nintendo Switch Online:



Beginning today, you can explore even more lands overflowing with mystery, magic and the Legend of Zelda series charm on the Nintendo Switch system. Two classic Game Boy Color adventures – The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons – are now playable for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online membership as part of the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, the Land of Labrynna has fallen into darkness. But hope remains that a hero can still prevent Veran, Sorceress of Shadows, from plunging the world into an endless night. Link is ready with a hand to lend help and the power to bend time, but his abilities also present unique challenges. If a river blocks Link’s path in the present, he can travel to the past and move a stone, redirecting the flow of water. Likewise, if he plants seeds in the past, he’ll find full-grown trees and vines waiting for him when he returns to the present. With a cast full of vivid characters, including Impa and the giant Maku Tree, and a range of iconic tools to deploy, Link must crisscross through the past in order to safeguard the future. In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, Link must fight to stop the power-hungry general Onox in the troubled land of Holodrum, where the harmonious cycle of nature has been disrupted. Don’t let the land slowly wither – instead, change the seasons to overcome puzzling obstacles! If Link finds a small plant at the bottom of a cliff, transform the season to spring, and use the newly grown flower to get a boost up to the top. Or when facing a deep lake, use the Rod of Seasons to shift into winter, letting Link walk over the ice. Can Link rescue the Season Spirits before all is thrown into chaos and the bountiful gifts of nature rot? You can play these games on their own and in any order you choose, but completing both will allow you to experience the full saga! By linking the two games through their password system, some characters and enemies will change between the two adventures, items can be upgraded or transported and you can even discover the true evil force moving furtively behind the scenes. It will take a hero for the ages and seasons to truly defeat it!