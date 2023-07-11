Skybound looks to make a strong first impression on the SDCC Showfloor

If you told me Skybound will be making their debut on the San Diego Comic-Con Show floor this year, I’d give you the grandest look of bewilderment. How does a company that has not 1, but 2 properties that are celebrating their 20th anniversaries have not ever exhibited on the biggest pop culture show in America. Well apparently that happened (and I certainly have no reason to not believe the PR email…), but the team at Skybound is looking to make one hell of a presence at the show over the course of the show’s five days of festivities.

It all starts off on Wedsnesday’s preview night, where fans can grab exclusive merch at the company’s booth that includes signed books, skate decks with art by artist Bear Walker, Augmented Reality Pins, apparel and more. Programming wise, con-goers can attend panels regarding Invincible, Transformers, and Wrestlequest, the wrestling themed RPG that’s coming out this August. Also there’s a panel whose title is so subtle I can’t make odds or ends what it’ll be about (This is NOT an Invincible Season Two Special Screening). If photo ops and autographs are your bag, Travis Beacham (Impact Winter), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow), Becky Cloonan (Creepshow), Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers) and Joshua Williamson (Duke, Cobra Commander) are amongst the comic talent present. From the wrestling side (courtesy of WrestleQuest) Jeff Jarret, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Sgt. Slaughter will be present.

In addition to their show floor offerings, con-goers will be able to find trolleys wrapped with Impact Winter decor rolling around the Gaslamp District. Check out skybound.com/sdcc-2023 for all the news regarding Skybound at the show!

Skybound Entertainment, the creator-led, multi-platform entertainment company, today unveiled its plans for this year’s Comic-Con International: San Diego. Skybound is celebrating the 20th anniversary of two of the company’s beloved franchises: The Walking Dead and Invincible. It will be an action-packed week filled with exclusive panels, celebrity appearances and signings, giveaways, playable tabletop and video games, daily photo booth and cosplay contests and much more taking place at the Skybound booth (#3735).

For all the updates and schedules go to skybound.com/sdcc-2023 or follow the Skybound social channels. Skybound will be hosting the following panels, special events, appearances and livestream and stage programming each day at the show. Additionally, fans can watch all of the livestream programming from home at twitch.tv/skybound and https://www.youtube.com/@Skybound.

Wednesday, July 19

Fans can join Skybound at their two story booth for the company’s first ever appearance on the SDCC show floor. Preview night will kick things off with a special celebration of the recently announced partnership between Skybound and toy and game company Hasbro. A live session of Travel by Trolley, the hit board game with a brand-new vacation expansion pack, will also be running.

The merchandise booth will be open for business starting tonight, premiering exclusive SDCC gear including comics, games, apparel, limited edition collectibles and more across fan-favorite Skybound properties.

Headlining the merchandise booth will be custom The Walking Dead skate decks by rising star artist Bear Walker, all-new The Walking Dead and Invincible AR-enabled pins by Pinfinity, and the official Burger Mart Box, which features exclusive Invincible merchandise alongside all-new Slabs comic cover trading cards produced by Yesterdays, with 1:10 chance of securing a Robert Kirkman signed Slab.

Each day of the convention will also see a special variant cover of Invincible comics available for fans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the best superhero comic in the universe, published by Image Comics. Skybound has recruited some of the best talent in comics–Greg Capullo, Tradd Moore, Andy Kubert, Justine Florentino and Rose Besch–to showcase favorite characters Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve and Battle Beast.

Thursday, July 20

WrestleQuest: The Wrestlefication of an RPG

4:15-5:15 PM, Room 6A

Join Mega Cat Studios team members alongside surprise legendary wrestlers, as they break down bringing traditional JRPG mechanics to the wrestling ring. Peak behind the scenes with case studies, lessons learned, and feedback from fans, professional wrestlers, and RPG superfans. Panelists include wrestling legends Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Sgt. Slaughter, Jeff Jarrett along with James Deighan and Zack Manko of Mega Cat Studios.

At the Skybound booth:

Travis Beacham, creator of the hit Audible original Impact Winter, will do a signing (3:30-4:30pm*) and be joined by Skybound Chairman Robert Kirkman in conversation live. Greg Nicotero and artist Becky Cloonan of the Skybound anthology comic series Creepshow (10:00-11:00am*), published by Image Comics, will be making special appearances and signing. Wrestling legends Jeff Jarret, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Sgt. Slaughter will be making an appearance and signing, as the development team from Mega Cat Studios shows off the latest gameplay from the highly anticipated WrestleQuest (12:30-1:30pm*).

Offsite Activation:

Impact Winter themed activations include wrapped trolleys transporting SDCC attendees throughout the Gaslamp and an exclusive, VIP-only immersive dinner featuring thrilling audio and tantalizing provisions called “The Feast.”

Friday, July 21

Invincible 20th Anniversary Panel

4:30PM – 5:30 PM, Room 6BCF

The Best Superhero Comic Book In The Universe celebrates its 20th anniversary, since it first debuted at Image Comics, with a look back at the franchise and a look forward at what’s to come in the worlds of comics, animation, video games, tabletop games, and more! Join Invincible creators Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley along with Marge Dean (Head of Studio, Skybound Animation) and Mike Rogers (Creative Director, Skybound).

A Q&A with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video’s Invincible

5:45 – 6:45 PM, Room 6BCF

Join executive producer Robert Kirkman and members of the cast and crew as they break news and discuss key storylines from the upcoming and highly anticipated second season of Prime Video’s hit animated series Invincible, based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

This is NOT an Invincible Season Two Special Screening

10:00 – 11:00 PM, Room 6A

At the Skybound booth:

Wrestling legends will be making an appearance and signing, as the development team from Mega Cat Studios shows off the latest gameplay from the highly anticipated WrestleQuest (1:30-2:30pm*). Skybound Animation’s Marge Dean will be on hand to discuss bringing Invincible from comics to the screen (10:00-11:00am*).

Saturday, July 22

Transformers & G.I. Joe Return in The Energon Universe

4:15-5:15 PM, Room 6A

The Transformers and G.I. Joe are back at Skybound, kicking off THE ENERGON UNIVERSE! Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals), Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers), Joshua Williamson (Duke, Cobra Commander) and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) reveal the secrets behind Image/Skybound’s most anticipated comics of 2023. Moderated by James Viscardi (ComicBook.com).

At the Skybound booth:

Iconic actress Katee Sackhoff will be making an appearance on the broadcast livestream to talk about her new podcast, Blah Blah Blah with Katee Sackhoff (1:30-2:00pm*). Artist Bear Walker will be hosting a signing and debuting his all-new The Walking Dead skate deck (12:00-1:00pm*). Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers) and Joshua Williamson (Duke, Cobra Commander) will also be hosting an Energon Universe signing (6:00-7:00pm*).

Sunday, July 23

At the Skybound booth:

Impact Winter creator Travis Beacham will do a signing (3:00-4:00pm*). An exclusive look at the upcoming new tabletop game Kiss the Goblin played live on the Skybound stage (12:00-1:30pm*). Fans can participate in a cosplay contest for exclusive prizes (2:30-3:00pm*). Skybound CEO David Alpert will host a special session on giving fans the unique opportunity to own a part of Skybound (1:30-2:00pm*).

All Week

Throughout the show at the Skybound booth fans will be able to preview and play the following highly anticipated audio series and video and tabletop games:

Impact Winter: The Skybound booth will come complete with individual sound bays where fans can listen to Season 1 highlights and Season 2 previews of the best selling Audible original series. The second season of the epic post-apocalyptic drama from Audible, Skybound and Anonymous Content debuts exclusively on Audible on July 13.

WrestleQuest: an upcoming RPG adventure featuring a licensed roster of iconic

wrestling legends scheduled for worldwide release on August 8. Players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on their quest to become one of the all-time greats by powerbombing, slamming, and suplexing their way to the top. As our hero progresses through their quest, they’ll note homages to “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more.

Invincible and The Walking Dead Dice Games: Play the two new card-and-dice games set to launch in Q4 2023 in time for Season 2 of the highly anticipated Invincible series on Amazon Prime. Both games are designed to be easy to learn and packed with iconic art from Skybound’s flagship comic universes, clever mechanics, and exciting push-your-luck gameplay.

Exclusive Merchandise including:

Bear Walker Skate Deck – $225

The Walking Dead Backpack – $64.99

Pinfinity The Walking Dead Blind Box Pins – $14.99

The Walking Dead Bloody Clementine “Clem” Hat – $24.99

Lucille Ballpoint Pen – $9.99

Pinfinity Invincible Pin Set – $39.99

Burger Mart Box with Invincible Slabs Comic Cover Trading Cards – $49.99

Mantic The Walking Dead Dice Game – $19.99

Mantic Invincible Dice Game – $19.99

Impact Winter Vinyl Soundtrack – $24.99

Trial by Trolley Core Deck – $24.99

Trial by Trolley Vacation Expansion – $17.99

Mr. Lovenstein Presents: No Context – $24.99

Exclusive Comics including: