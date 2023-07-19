Firewall Ultra locks and loads an official release date, gameplay trailer

Firewall Ultra for the PlayStation VR2, First Contact Entertainment’s long awaited follow-up to the excellent Firewall Zero Hour (for the original PS VR), finally has an official release date: August 24th, 2023!

To celebrate the milestone the developer has dropped off a fresh new gameplay trailer which gives us a glimpse of a tense PvP match — which of course isn’t quite the same as when experienced with an actual VR headset. But it’ll have to do for now.

Pre-orders are also live, and for those opting for the Digital Deluxe version, you can see the details for the various bonuses below.

Otherwise check out the new screens and gameplay trailer below!

Firewall Ultra gameplay screens:

Firewall Ultra – Gameplay Trailer | PS VR2 Games:



Firewall Ultra - Gameplay Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Watch this video on YouTube

Greetings, future Contractor! It’s been a while since I’ve been in touch with you, but I’m pleased to say that the news was worth the wait. I can finally tell you that Firewall Ultra is launching exclusively on PS VR2 this August 24 and pre-orders are now live across regions! Additionally, you can feast your eyes on the gameplay pre-order trailer which features all-new never-before-seen footage captured directly from PS VR2 headsets. The trailer will take you through key action points and locations of our Oil Rig map in a tense 4v4 PvP match—the stressful moments and methodical pacing that make Firewall feel so immersive are on full display. Nothing compares to the palpable tension of seeing it all in the headset for yourself, though, and luckily the wait is almost over!