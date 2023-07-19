New details revealed about the plot and mechanics of Persona 5 Tactica

Atlus shared new details regarding their X-Com-styled tactical Persona title, Persona 5 Tactica. It seems the Phantom Thieves are stranded in the metaverse known as The Kingdoms. Ruled by a wedding obsessed Marie, the majority of the thieves are brainwashed into servitude. Joker and Morgana have to ally with Erina of the rebel forces to free their friends from the forces of the Legionaries and get back home.

On the gameplay front you’ll need to use cover wisely, take advantage of elemental attacks such as Agi which deals passive damage or Zio which stuns characters, preventing movement to turn the tides of battle in your favor. Careful planning and strategic actions can garner you “One More” where you get to take an extra turn!

As with all Persona titles, relationships are important and the greater the bond the stronger your party will be. Take part in Talk events to learn more about your crew and earn GP that can be applied to new skills on your skill trees.

Persona 5 Tactica looks to be another fun romp with the Phantom Thieves. Can’t wait to see these folks crash a wedding as they recover their crew and free the Kingdoms from Marie’s tyrannical rule.

The title will be coming out November 17th on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Persona 5 Tactica screens: