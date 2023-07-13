Arcrunner review for PC

Platform: PC

Publisher: PQube

Developer: Trickjump Games

Medium: Digital

Players: 1-3

Online: Yes

ESRB: Not Rated

A couple of months back, I reviewed Deadlink, an arena shooter in Early Access that borrowed a lot from DOOM. I was cautiously optimistic about it, feeling like it had potential to turn into something special. There are (and were) a few areas where it could stand to improve, but even at this stage, it was pretty decent.

I’m reminded of Deadlink when I play Arcrunner, because they’re awfully similar. Cyberpunk aesthetic? Check for both. First-person shooter? Yep. Arena shooter with roguelite elements? Yes and yes.

The difference is that where Deadlink is in Early Access, Arcrunner is a full release. The good news with that is that it has a little more content, and it’s a finished product. That means you have a story to go along with all the shooting, and it doesn’t just feel like the game is dumping you in the same place with every new run. On top of that, it’s a little more amenable to different play styles: while the game was probably designed with a run & gun playstyle in mind, you can also take a stealthier approach if you want to be a ninja, or you can use your environment and your gadgets more as a hacker.

The downside to the comparison? Arcrunner isn’t as smooth as Deadlink. Deadlink invited obvious DOOM comparisons, but that wasn’t all bad – the DOOM reboot was so great because it combined crazy firepower with fluid movement, and matching that (albeit with a lot less content) is no small achievement. While Arcrunner feels more solid, it also lacks the kinetic energy that gave Deadlink so much promise.

Nonetheless, Arcrunner has its explosive charms. It may not have the same sense of promise as a game in Early Access, but if you find it for the right price – or if you just want to grab a squad and blast your way through wave after wave of enemy AI – Arcrunner has its share of positives too.

PQube provided us with an Arcrunner PC code for review purposes.

Grade: B