Buckle up for a dramatic new Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon story trailer

Bandai Namco dropped off a dramatic new story trailer for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon earlier today. Sure, it’s just a CGI trailer (a good looking one of course), but it still seems to show off the explosive style and action we love about the franchise.

Check out the story trailer below, and start prepping for the actual launch set for August 25th, 2023.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Story Trailer:



The new story trailer for ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON shows players the exciting and dangerous world awaiting them. As the full CGI story trailer shows, the realities of turning a profit on Rubicon 3 are fraught with peril, especially when Handler Walter is involved. Watch as Walter’s Hounds execute their mission with ruthless tenacity, and get a glimpse of the events that will lead up to the beginning of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. So, pilot C4-621, are you ready to get to work on Rubcion? Find out what awaits in the new story trailer here: https://youtu.be/Vs2piSWfofQ ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, the latest high-octane action game by FromSoftware, Inc. (ELDEN RING, DARK SOULS) and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. releases globally on August 25. ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON is full of mech action, including fast-paced, omni-directional battles, in-depth customization, and thrilling boss fights. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, for more information, please visit armoredcore6.com Preorder now and get ready for the global launch of ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. For the latest information, be sure to follow the game’s social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The game will be part of PlayStation Free Upgrades and Xbox Smart Delivery. The game will be presented with both English and Japanese VO, with text localizations in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Neutral Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. Find out more about the game on the official website.