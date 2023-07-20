Nintendo, Bandai Namco, SEGA and more confirmed for PAX West 2023

Get ready all you PAX fans and presumably West Coast dwellers, ReedPop and Penny Arcade have officially revealed the lineup of exhibitors (or at least the first batch of them) for PAX West 2023 — which takes place from Friday, September 1st to Monday, September 4th, 2023 at the Seattle Convention Center.

As of now, attendees can be sure to check out Nintendo, Bandai Namco, SEGA, Innersloth, NIS America, PLAYISM, XSEED Games, Devolver Digital and others. There will of course be a plethora of panels and live events too, and those interested in attending in person can pick up badges right here.

Read on for the most current details on the event and stay tuned for more.

Show organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade reveal the first list of exhibitors showcasing at PAX West 2023, the West Coast’s most-attended gaming event. PAX West welcomes gamers from around the world to the revamped Seattle Convention Center this Labor Day weekend from Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and Among Us developers Innersloth, are among the many publishers ready to offer attendees hands-on opportunities with their most anticipated releases and hottest games. International publishers like Devolver Digital, NIS America, PLAYISM, and XSEED Games will also take over a larger than ever expo hall thanks to the addition of the new Summit building to the Seattle Convention Center. In addition to the jam-packed expo, PAX West 2023 will treat attendees to panels along with a variety of live entertainment throughout the show. Panelists will explore lighthearted topics such as fan-favorite universes like Kingdom Hearts and Zelda, as well as a variety of important topics to the gaming industry. Participants include popular content creators Caddicarus and STPeach, journalists from Kotaku, TheGamer, and IGN, and talented team members from Microsoft, Riot Games, and more. Check out the preliminary schedule here. Nintendo Live, the separately-ticketed event, will take place at the original Arch Building of the Seattle Convention Center, with a special selection of hands-on gameplay, live performances, special merch, tournaments, and more. PAX Arena will see a weekend full of intense esports competition, including an Among Us tournament as part of Stream Stars. Celebrate gaming from creators of all kinds in the PAX Together activations throughout the show. Additionally, the community will get the chance to come together in tabletop, handheld, and console freeplay areas, along with the Bring Your Own Computer section. “PAX West is where it all began, so I’ll always have a special heart for this one. Plus, it’s about fifteen minutes from my house,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child’s Play. “It’s gone by many names – PAX Prime, even just plain old PAX at first. It’s been in many places, sometimes even multiple places at once. But we’ve put together a strong one this year and I can’t wait for you to see it.” Four-day PAX West 2023 badges are available now for $260, while individual day passes go for $71 each. Media and content creator registration is currently open from now until Friday, July 28, at 8:00 am PDT. For more info, check out the PAX West website, and follow PAX on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram.