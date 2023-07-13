Nintendo eShop Update: Manic Mechanics, Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg

The star of this week’s eShop update is undoubtedly Manic Mechanics. It’s an auto-themed spin on the Overcooked-style multiplayer formula created by 4J Studios, who have spent the last decade-plus porting Minecraft to every console under the sun. It’ll be fun (for us as players, and for them as developers) to see what they do with something that doesn’t involve crafting and creepers.

Also hitting the Switch this week, we have Death or Treat, a roguelite take on metroidvanias, and Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg, which brings the very first game in the long-running Atelier series to the Switch a decade and a half after it was first released on the original PlayStation.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.