Turnip Boy sprouting on the Switch this fall

We had Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion as one of the best games of 2021, so you know we’re excited about this news: Turnip Boy will be returning this fall on the Switch (and PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One) in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

As you can see in the video and screenshots below, it looks like the new game will bring another dose of the top-down adventure and vegetable-based humor that made the first game so much fun. There’s no release date yet, but it’s sure to be another great game in a fall that’s looking overstuffed with them.

Turnip Boy Robs A Bank Trailer (Nintendo Switch Reveal)

Developer Snoozy Kazoo and publisher Graffiti Games have evaded the law once again to reveal that Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is coming to Nintendo Switch! The follow-up to the notorious hit Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, this single-player comedic action-adventure game with roguelite elements will launch later this year on Switch, as well as PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass. After years of evading taxes, Turnip Boy is back and ready to harvest more felonies! Team up with the infamous Pickle Gang to pull off the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, and battle the fuzz while moving further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank. To execute the perfect heist, you’ll need an array of dangerous and wacky tools from the dark web, including a diamond pickaxe, C4, and a radio jammer. Bank robbing isn’t easy, so be prepared for intense shootouts with security guards, elite swat teams and more. KEY FEATURES A thrilling, single-player adventure full of bank robbing, dark web browsing, and fuzz fighting!

Roguelite elements to turnip the action with a big ol’ bank to explore and loot.

Use an array of zany weapons to take on whoever the bank throws at you in intense shootouts, from security guards to elite veggie swat teams!

A large cast of quirky food-based characters, including some familiar faces, plus new citizens with their own stories and problems.

Earn collectible hats to wear and cassettes with new banger tracks to blast.

Discover a deeper history of Turnip Boy’s world and peel back the layers of how it became what it is. Fans can also one-up the law and nab Turnip Boy for themselves with the special limited-time rerelease of the original Turnip Boy plush figure! This unique and adorable plushie will be available to pre-order on July 6 for $29.99, but you can sign up to receive updates starting today. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is available to wishlist now on Steam. For more information, visit the game’s website, and follow the development team on Twitter, TikTok and Discord.