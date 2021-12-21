Best Games of 2021

Much like 2020, 2021 wasn’t exactly a year to remember — at least not in a positive way. But, as always, we had games to help us get through it. So here are our favourite games of 2021!
Also receiving votes: 12 Minutes, Actraiser Renaissance, Asterix And Obelix XXL 3, Axiom Verge 2, Back 4 Blood, Beasts of Maravilla island, Boomerang X, Castlevania Advance Collection, Cyber Shadow, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Fire Tonight, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Kaze and the Wild Masks, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Legend of Tiandeng, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2, NieR Replicant, No More Heroes III, Overboard!, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, The Ascent, The Medium, Tormented Souls, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown
21. Guilty Gear -Strive-
What we have here is a prime example of how to do fighting games the right way. Stunning to look at and listen to, and a total joy to actually play, Guilty Gear -Strive- is one that should not be missed. (CD)
20. Hitman 3
Hitman 3 allowed Agent 47 to do his thing — and finish up this part of his story — in a way that felt true to this reborn version of the series. (MP)
19. Forgotten City
A Groundhog Day-style mystery that started life as a Skyrim mod doesn’t sound like it should be a GOTY contender. But with a gripping story and fascinating characters, The Forgotten City quickly proves itself to be exceptional. (MP)
18. Astro Aqua Kitty
In its final years, the Vita didn’t get too much to write home about. But Astro Aqua Kitty was a rare exception. The Metroidvania about cats in space felt completely at home on Sony’s oft-forgotten handheld, and even if it wasn’t quite the last release the system saw — that honour falls to Russian Subway Dogs (which was also outstanding), Ultra Mission, and a couple of games probably best forgotten — it still gave the Vita one last must-play game. (MP)
17. Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise was a surprise hit when it dropped this past September. Being relatively new to the series, I was not sure what to expect. The demo blew me away though, and the game itself took that promise and expanded upon it exponentially. Pairing a fantastic story with some of the best JRPG combat ever designed, Tales of Arise stands out as one of the absolute best that 2021 had to offer. (TN)
16. Synth Riders
The perfect way to experience a VR rhythm game. (CD)
15. Fary Cry 6
My new favourite Far Cry! (BR)
14. Scarlet Nexus
How exciting is the action in Scarlet Nexus? So much so that even if you don’t care one bit about your standard Japanese plot of teens saving the world from monsters, you’ll still have a blast with it. Funny how being able to hurl trucks at your enemies is fun, no matter the language. (MP)
13. Lost Judgment
A riveting A plot, a solid B plot and a Smörgåsbord of side content, makes this title the total package. Even as the series’ future is murky if this is the last entry then Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio sent the Judgment series off with a bang! (SY)
12. FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
Although it is technically an expansion, Endwalker brings a 50+ hour campaign, along with all new jobs and characters to the ever-growing Final Fantasy XIV. There is more than enough content here to constitute a “full game”, and it is far and away the most impressive piece of game content to come out this year. (TN)
11. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Funny, enjoyable, and pleasantly short, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is practically a perfect game, as far as I’m concerned. It doesn’t waste your time with endless grinding or side quests, and it puts all its energy into making you grin like an idiot for every minute of its short run-time. (MP)
10. Cruis’n Blast
Cruis’n Blast may not be the deepest or most realistic racer out there, but it’s a colourful, exciting throwback to the days when arcades were still around, with a fun set of tracks and a real feeling of speed as you go hurtling through these crazy worlds. (MP)
9. Death’s Door
Remarkably well made, with a smart mix of puzzles, combat, and nicely tucked away secrets. Death’s Door is one of those games that you won’t want to put down until you see credits roll, and even then, you’ll likely come back to it in order to tie up some loose ends. (DC)
8. Forza Horizon 5
Racing multiple types of vehicles feels as great as ever, the new locales are absolutely stunning, and the variety in events available helps make this feel like the biggest, brightest Forza Horizon yet. (DC)
7. No More Heroes 3
Travis Touchdown makes this 4rd and perhaps last solo appearance. While the boss designs weren’t up to par with previous entries, the uniqueness of the actual encounters certainly made up for it. I am still shocked the last battle didn’t get more attention on social media. (SY)
6. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart does pretty much everything that a Ratchet and Clank fan and PS5 player would hope for. It tells a great story, has trademark humor and quality voice acting, and the pacing and gameplay is always satisfying and enjoyable. (JC)
5. Psychonauts 2
Oozing with charm and containing a somewhat more serious plot, this sequel to the much beloved Psychonauts proved the wait was worth it. This game also includes one of the best “villain reveals their plan” moment I’ve seen in a long long time. I’d say more but I think it would be worth experiencing it first hand. (SY)
4. Halo Infinite
Despite some rough issues at launch, and it being a far from perfect game, Halo Infinite definitely earns a spot on this list. In a year where it went head to head to with both Call of Duty and Battlefield, Halo Infinite multiplayer takes the FPS crown. It is fast paced, fun, and addictive with friends. As 343 continues to add more and listen to community feedback, the game becomes more and more worth diving into. (TN)
3. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
A comic interpretation made by people who appreciate and understand the source material, and who use it tell a captivating story that’s sure to get you hooked from start to finish. And the music isn’t bad either! (PB)
2. Metroid Dread
It’s been more than a decade in the making, but Metroid Dread was worth the wait. There’s a reason why Metroid practically helped invent a genre — Metroidvanias, of course — and the return of Samus shows that this franchise still does it better than almost anyone else. (PB)
1. Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil: Village takes the gameplay and concepts introduced in RE7 to new heights, while also bringing some of the familiar elements from the likes of RE4 and RE5. With four distinctly unique areas to traverse, and a suitably twisted and intriguing story, Resident Evil: Village became my first Platinum trophy this year. (TN)
