Turnip Boy Robs a Bank this January

Back in 2021, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion came out of nowhere (at least for me) to be my personal game of the year. When I first reviewed it, in fact, I said that it was my early frontrunner for GOTY. It came out in May of that year.

That game’s sequel, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, is out soon, and it’s going to have an even longer road ahead of it if it wants to repeat the feat in 2024: today it was announced that the game will be arriving on pretty much every platform on January 18, 2024.

If the trailer below is any indication, however, I wouldn’t bet against the little anthropomorphic root vegetable. It looks every bit as fun and funny as the first game — and best of all, we’ll find out in just over a month and a half whether that’s true.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank Coming Soon Trailer

Developer Snoozy Kazoo and publisher Graffiti Games have snitched on Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, confessing that the single-player heist adventure is plotting to release on Jan. 18, 2024, for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass. The follow-up to the notorious hit Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, this comedic roguelite journey teams Turnip Boy up with the fearsome Pickle Gang to pull off the weirdest heist of all time. It’s plant-astic! In Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, you’ll need more than just your average garden tools to get the job done. Buy wacky items like a diamond pickaxe, C4 and a cardboard box on the dark web to help you achieve the perfect heist. But robbing banks won’t be a carrot cakewalk – you’ll have to survive intense shootouts with security guards and elite veggie swat teams to secure your harvest and keep on thieving! Who knew turnips could be so dangerous? KEY FEATURES A thrilling, single-player adventure full of high-stakes bank robbing, dark web browsing, and furious fuzz fighting!

A big ol’ bank to explore and loot, with roguelite elements to turnip the action.

Take on the authorities in intense shootouts with tons of wacky weapons.

Meet a cornucopia of quirky food-based characters, including some familiar faces, plus new citizens with their own stories and problems.

Earn collectible hats to wear and cassettes with new banger tracks to blast.

Discover the deeper history of Turnip Boy’s world and peel back the layers of how it became what it is. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is available to wishlist now on Steam. For more information, visit the game’s website, and follow the development team on Twitter, TikTok and Discord.