TAITO Milestones 3 secures a December 10th release on the Nintendo Switch

ININ Games is doing some amazing work on bringing retro arcade collections to modern platforms over the past couple of years (see our coverage here), so we’re excited about one of their newest in the form of TAITO Milestones 3.

We’ve reviewed previous titles in the collection, so we’re no strangers to the series or the games that are typically included in the collections. TAITO Milestones 3 however is looking pretty darn well-rounded with a set of 10 retro classics such as Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands, Cadash, Rastan Saga, Champion Wrestler, Dead Connection and more.

Like previous games in the series TAITO Milestones 3 is headed only to the Nintendo Switch (for whatever reason), as digital and physical releases, so prepare to check it out on December 10th, 2024.

Have a look at the library of screens and the release date trailer along with details on the set of titles below.

TAITO Milestones 3 screens/art:

Taito Milestones 3 | Pre-Order & Release Date (2024.12.10) Announcement Trailer:



Taito Milestones 3 | Pre-Order & Release Date (2024.12.10) Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Excitement is building as ININ and TAITO proudly announce the release date for the third instalment of the TAITO Milestones series, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch! Mark your calendars for December 10th, 2024! TAITO Milestones 3 will be available both physically and digitally, reviving ten beloved TAITO games from the late ’80s and early ’90s. This collection, created in collaboration with HAMSTER Corporation, promises to bring players back to the golden era of arcade gaming. Pre-orders for the digital edition start today, while pre-orders for the physical edition are already available. Take advantage of a 10% discount on early digital pre-orders until the official release date. Go check your Nintendo eShop for more details and secure your copy now! Whether you’re teaming up in the iconic “Bubble Bobble”, embarking on a heroic journey in the legendary Rastan series: “Rastan Saga”, “Rastan Saga II” and “Warrior Blade”, or experiencing the freshly added “Dead Connection”, TAITO Milestones 3 offers something for every retro gaming enthusiast. Notably, Dead Connection will be making its home console debut, adding a unique twist to this collection. Prepare to relive the magic of arcade classics with TAITO Milestones 3 – a must-have for both nostalgic fans and new players alike. Here are ten titles included in the collection: Bubble Bobble (1986) Experience a blast from the past in the original 2 player, co-op arcade version of Bubble Bobble! Use Bub and Bob ’s bubble-blowing powers to traverse all 100 floors of the Cave of Monsters to rescue their girlfriends! Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2 (1987) Play as Bubby and Bobby in their human forms! Instead of blowing bubbles, rule with rainbows as you climb to your goal! Battle monsters and more in order to save the inhabitants of Rainbow Islands who have been captured by your arch enemy, Boss of Shadow! Cadash (1989) Princess Sarasa, symbol of peace for the prosperous and naturally bountiful Deezar, has been kidnapped. Choose between a fighter, mage, priest or ninja to defeat monsters, gather riches and strengthen your equipment to defeat the evil Baarogue in this classic 2 player co-op action RPG! Rastan Saga (1987) In this platform action game, follow the journey of Rastan the Thief, in a tale set before he became king, as he sets off on the Princess’ orders to protect the kingdom of Ceim. Battle enemies along the way and defeat the monstrous dragon with various items, and weapons like a fire sword, a hammer, or an axe! Rastan Saga 2 (1988) Set out on a journey into battle against various enemies and traps to protect the holy city of Rastania and the temple, SkyScraper, from the wicked tribe. This action game is a prequel to Rastan Saga. Champion Wrestler (1989) Go to war in the ring in 8 rounds in order to become the champion. Use technical moves such as aerial techniques and submission holds to ringside brawls and the use of deadly weapons! The action never lets up! Play together in tag-team matches or against each other 1v1, either way, this couch co-op promises lots of wrestling action. Runark (1990) This iconic beat-em-up features up to 4 player couch co-op! Play as a squad of rangers that must save the animals from evil poachers. Destroy bad guys by any means possible; use hand to hand combat or weapons like knives and rocket launchers! SHBROOM! Warrior Blade (1991) The third game in the Rastan series. Set in the kingdom at the end of the earth; Depon, this adventure sees Rastan and his comrades set off in search of vast riches in the face of never-ending danger. Choose from 3 characters in this dual-screen cabinet 2 player co-op game. Thunder Fox (1990) A run and gun action game released for arcades in 1990! Play as the Thunder Fox anti-terrorism team to bring down a terrorist organization. Drive tanks, pilot autogyros and ride marine jets and defeat enemies on your way to the terrorist base! Dead Connection (1992) Four detectives take a stand against the mafia infesting their city! Mow down the oncoming gangsters and uncover the secrets behind the case! Lift the curtain on this dark plot in your pursuit of Don Nerozzia!! An action-shooting game set in 1950s America.