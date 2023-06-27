Smurfs 2 smurfing onto consoles this November

While I wouldn’t say that Smurfs – Mission Vileaf was an underrated classic, it was still enjoyable enough that I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a decent, kiddy-focused 3D platformer (albeit only after you’d exhausted all the more obvious candidates).

Consequently, I was pleased to see that this morning Microids released a teaser trailer for The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone. Is it going to be a sneaky GOTY contender? Probably not, but judging from the trailer below, it looks like it’s going to deliver the same kind of fun that the first game specialized in.

Smurfs 2 arrives on Switch, PS4/5, and Xbox One/Series X on November 14th, so set your smurfing watches accordingly!

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone | Teaser ESRB | OSome Studio & Microids

Publisher Microids and IMPS unveil today a first teaser and new screenshots for The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, a 3D adventure/platform video game. Developed by OSome Studio, The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone is an all-new story releasing November 2nd, 2023 in digital as well as in retail for the European territories on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in Europe. The US retail versions will come November 14th. About The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone Handy Smurf has created a revolutionary invention: SmurfoMix! However, it’s missing a key ingredient, the Green Stone, which lays in the greedy clutches of Gargamel. He sets off on a mission to retrieve the famous Green Stone, a key ingredient that would greatly help him improve his invention, from Gargamel’s laboratory. But a fatal misstep causes it to explode, its fragments scattering throughout the Cursed Land. In addition to unleashing into the wild its incredible powers to copy and decompose matter, the Green Stone has set free the evil Stolas, a new order bent on creating a reign of terror. A crack team of 4 Smurfs must then adventure to save the Cursed Land from the mighty Stolas! Well equipped, the Smurfs can count on the SmurfoMix and an unexpected ally… Gargamel himself! Key features: Meet the team of 4 iconic Smurfs: Handy Smurf, Brainy Smurf, Clumsy Smurf, and Smurfstorm.

An accessible and intuitive gameplay that will delight both Smurf fans and action/platforming fans.

Enjoy dynamic gameplay with exploration, platforming and even more intense combat thanks to the SmurfoMix!

For the first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through the Cursed Land and discover 3 brand new unexplored regions.

Collect various resources to acquire the BoostiBoom and improve the Smurfomix throughout your adventure!

Embark on the adventure with a friend or family partner in co-op mode.

A new story which respects the license, set in a beautiful, well-crafted colorful universe!