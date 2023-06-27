Is PlayStation getting into the hypebeast game with their LeBron James collab?

Basketball legend in the making, star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, avid reader and the man whose brand will be adorning your next gen console and controller? LeBron James is a PlayStation Playmaker and his membership is finally bringing dividends! As the Japanese game maker is planning on releasing a DualSense wireless controller and PlayStation 5 console covers which are decorated with familiar PlayStation face button icons, King James-isms such as “Nothing is given. Everything is earned”, “Build, Uplift, Empower) and a replica signature on the console cover.

The controller and console covers will be available for pre-order at direct.playstation.com on June 29th (Items will ship July 27th). Each item will cost you $79.99 and $64.99 respectively. These items are limited so don’t dawdle if you’re a fan of LeBron.

LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 accessories:



Will you snag these items? Perhaps you’re waiting for items for a different Playmaker? Me? I’ll wait for the Brian Scalabrine collection, thank you very much!

LeBron James Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller:



LeBron James Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller

Watch this video on YouTube