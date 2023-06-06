Size doesn’t matter as Tiny Thor’s big adventure is available now on PC

Despite a very minimalist release date reveal trailer that consisted of a run cycle, I decided to dig deeper to find more footage of Tiny Thor from Asylum Square and what I found made me glad that I made the effort. With over 36 levels, unique combat which require you to wield the mighty Mjilnor in intuitive and complex ways, you’ll be smashing foes and traversing stylishly in many beautiful pixelated settings. The title is billed as a 16-bit pixel platformer and I can definitely see some Super Mario World charm to it with a dash of combat that’s akin to Super Metroid or even Megaman X.

The game is currently available on PC via various retailers such as Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store and the team is hoping to put out a Switch version sometime this Summer and frankly I’m not sure I can manage the wait (Although it’s 10% off during its first week of release might mean this will be in my regular rotation on the Steam Deck)! This definitely might be a sleeper choice in my 2023 year end list…