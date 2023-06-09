SGF 2023: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swinging onto PS5 this October

A few weeks ago we got an extended look at gameplay from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and today at Summer Games Fest we found out exactly when we’ll be able to get out hands on the game: October 20th.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, they have more details about the game’s release, including info on all the pre-order bonuses you can get when pre-orders open June 16th. Among the highlights of those bonuses: some new suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, each with a couple of color variants, as well as an early unlock of one of the new gadgets and a few skill points. There are also Deluxe and Collector’s Editions, the latter of which comes with a 19-inch statute of Spidey fighting Venom.