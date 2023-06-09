SGF 2023: Grasshopper Manufacture reveals Shadows of the Damned Remaster, plans for its own Direct event

It’s somewhat criminal that this announcement was slipped into the pre-show of Devolver Direct, but hey get it where you can, I suppose. Cult favorite developer Grasshopper Manufacture revealed in that short segment two things. The first is Shadows of the Damned will be getting a remaster and the second is it will be hosting it’s own Direct-style event on July 14th 9:00pm PT/June 15th at Midnight ET.

Grasshopper Direct (ok, not the most original name…but it works, I guess) will air on the company’s own YouTube channel and promises to brief you on what the company has been up to as it celebrates its 25th year of existence. Between the Chainsaw Lollipop remaster (which does not appear to involve GhM) and re-securing the rights to Shadows of the Damned it’s starting to look pretty good for people who have recently discovered this quirky title. Let’s hope we’ll get even crazier re-issues..Hell, a modern port of Frog Minutes on the iPad Pro, a VR version of Diabolical Pitch on the Meta headset…let’s get punk!

Shadows of the Damned Remaster screens:

Shadows of the Damned Remaster Announcement:



Shadows of the Damned Remaster Announcement

Watch this video on YouTube

Coming soon from the collective brains of Suda51 and the Grasshopper Manufacture team – Shadows of the Damned: Remastered! Also be sure to check out our very first Grasshopper Direct on June 14th at 9:00pm PST/June 15th at midnight EST/June 15th at 9pm JST right here on the Grasshopper Archives!