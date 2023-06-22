Square Enix shows off the remade Star Ocean The Second Story R

Along with the long awaited return of the Dragon Quest Monsters series, Square Enix also revealed a great looking 2.5D remake of the second Star Ocean title, dubbed Star Ocean The Second Story R, which is scheduled for a November 2nd, 2023 release.

First available on the original PlayStation way back in 1998, Star Ocean was always a nice companion to whatever Final Fantasy games were out there — stylistically and in terms of gameplay. And we guess that’s still the case here. The remake, which is set for the Switch, PlayStation consoles and PC via Steam, looks and sounds gorgeous with pixel art character illustrations (by the original designer) overlayed on 3D rendered backgrounds, and a rearranged soundtrack by the original composer.

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R – Announce Trailer:



STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R - Announce Trailer

Star Ocean The Second Story R screens:

Today SQUARE ENIX announced the highly acclaimed second instalment in the STAR OCEAN series, STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY is returning as STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R. First released in Japan in 1998 on the PlayStation console, STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R will return as a 2.5D remake, launching on November 2, 2023. The RPG will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles, and digitally on PC via STEAM. Pre-orders are available now. In a new trailer unveiled today, SQUARE ENIX provided fans with a first look at STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R. The trailer showcases the game’s new, stunning visual direction, action-packed gameplay, battle sequences and all-new character illustrations by series veteran Yukihiro Kajimoto, as well as a beautifully rearranged soundtrack by original composer, Motoi Sakuraba. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R has been revitalized with a charming 2.5D aesthetic that combines beautiful 3D environments with nostalgic 2D pixel characters, offering players both a classic RPG and modern gameplay experience. Players can expect to find some of the original features that made the original release so memorable alongside brand-new gameplay features including fast-paced, real-time combat and battle mechanics to strategically defeat foes, customizable party progression with an array of skills, including Cooking, Art, Metalcraft, and more. Three new difficulty modes have also been introduced including “Earth” which provides a standard experience, “Galaxy” for those looking for a more satisfying challenge, and “Universe” for seasoned players looking to put their skills to the ultimate test. The epic story begins with Claude, a Federation officer, who finds himself transported to an undeveloped planet. While searching for a way home, an encounter with a girl named Rena draws them into a quest to save her people, just as an ancient prophecy foretold. Players will begin their adventure with either Claude or Rena, and depending on their choice, the perspectives and the allies’ players recruit will change. Players will get to know party members through the unique ‘Private Actions System’, which will allow them to grow relationships and unlock a variety of different endings. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R will launch with Japanese and English text and voiceover language support, with voiceovers performed by members of the original cast. Subtitle support for French, Italian, German, and Spanish will also be available via a software update at launch. Standard Physical Editions of STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R are available to pre-order now for the Nintendo Switch, PS5 & PS4 consoles, as well as the Standard Digital Edition for PS5 & PS4 consoles, and PC via STEAM. Pre-orders for the Standard Digital Edition for Nintendo Switch will be available at a later date. Players who pre-order the physical or digital editions will receive the following digital content as a pre-order bonus: Pangalactic Federation Longsword

Forest Knuckles

Sunrise Ring

Set of recovery items (Mixed Berries x20 + Resurrection Potion x20) STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R COLLECTOR’S EDITION is available as a special, limited quantity set made for both newcomers and fans of the cult classic. SET CONTENTS*: STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R Standard Edition game

Collector’s Edition goods box STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK COLLECTOR’S EDITION STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R ART BOOK STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R Mini Acrylic Stand Collection Box

*This set is a SQUARE ENIX STORE exclusive. STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and PC via STEAM on November 2, 2023. For more information, visit: https://square-enix-games.com