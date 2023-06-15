Pragmata takes us to the moon in Capcom’s new sci-fi action-adventure

Capcom’s all-new action adventure title Pragmata was actually revealed back in summer of 2020, and while it still doesn’t have a release date attached it, at least we know it’s still apparently in development thanks to some newly released media and updated game details.

The futuristic sci-fi action-adventure game is set on the moon with a character known as Diana, and we actually got a glimpse of some gameplay and new screens during Capcom’s event. Details are still fairly vague… other than it’s now headed to the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, but we’re intrigued.

Check out the details below, and stay tuned for more.

Pragmata screens:

Pragmata – June 2023 Trailer:



The Capcom Showcase also debuted a new trailer for Pragmata featuring gameplay footage. Alongside a glimpse of the sci-fi action-adventure game’s futuristic lunar setting, the video saw heroine Diana share the message that the title’s release window has been postponed. The development team appreciates everyone’s patience as they work to deliver the best possible experience for players. Pragmata is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.