Sony reveals new PS Plus Game Catalog additions, PS5 cloud streaming feature

Sony this week had a few announcements regarding the PlayStation Plus service, including of course the next batch of titles to be added to the Game Catalog and other activities that will coincide with the PlayStation Plus Celebration event.

For those who subscribe to PS Plus Premium, you’ll soon get access to test out the ability to instantly play PS5 titles via the cloud game streaming feature for Game Catalog and Game Trial games, along with digital PS5 titles that players own — if supported. This is in addition to the PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for streaming.

As for those new PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles rolling out next week, this is the list as of now:

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Game Trial for WWE2K23 (PS4), will also be available on June 20.