Lara Croft Collection swings onto the Switch later this month

Good news, Nintendo Tomb Raider fans: Lara Croft will be arriving onto the Switch very, very soon.

In just two weeks, in fact. Feral Interactive confirmed today that the Lara Croft Collection will be arriving on the Switch on June 29th. It’ll be a double-pack of games, featuring both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. Both have long been out on other platforms (we even reviewed Temple of Osiris nine years ago!), but it’s nice to see them finally arrive on Nintendo’s handheld.

The collection has been a long time coming, too. It was first announced way back in 2021, then delayed at the end of 2022. It became clear that the release date would be coming soon once an ESRB rating appeared — and now we know exactly when the game will be available for download.

Keep reading to check out the game’s trailer, some screenshots, and the official press release!

The Lara Croft Collection — Coming to Nintendo Switch on June 29th!

Watch this video on YouTube

Feral Interactive and Crystal Dynamics are excited to announce Lara Croft’s debut on Nintendo Switch in The Lara Croft Collection, releasing on June 29th. Pre-orders are now live for this double pack, which comes locked and loaded with both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light® & Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris®, with each game offering hours of explosive arcade action. Whether playing alone as Lara or teaming up with friends for up to four-player local co-op, The Lara Croft Collection is packed with exhilarating run-and-gun combat against undead hordes and creatures of dark myth, as well as fiendish puzzles and intricately designed Challenge Tombs to test players’ wits and reflexes. A trailer to celebrate Lara Croft’s imminent debut on Nintendo Switch is available here. The Lara Croft Collection arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 29th and is now available to pre-order in the Nintendo eShop for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24,99.