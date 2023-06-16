Pitbull crashes Samba de Amigo: Party Central and Samba de Amigo on day 1



We’ve taken a look at Samba de Amigo: Party Central a while back and I personally lamented how I don’t recognize a lot of artists (That’s more of a “me” problem…than a SEGA problem honestly…), however SEGA was like “We got you, papi!” As the Switch and Meta Quest Samba De Amigo titles will be getting 2 additional songs absolutely free on Day 1 from Grammy Award winning, Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull.

These titles already feature his hit song Celebrate, but this Day 1 update will add Shake Senora and a new single, Let’s Take a Shot, a song from his upcoming Trackhouse. I’m always down for more tracks and the fact that these will be free couldn’t justify any complaints from me.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central will be available on the Switch on August 29th and Samba de Amigo will also be available on Meta Quest headsets sometime this fall.