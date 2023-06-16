HoYoverse brings a piece of Teyvat out West this summer!

Summer gets hot…but it seems the folks of HoYoverse will be able to coax me out of the house as they bring Genshin Impact on tour in Europe and US, with the US being in my hometown of New York!

Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 will take place in 3 cities during the month of July. Paris leads off the tour on July 1st and 2nd, New York takes centerstage on July 22nd and 23rd and finally Berlin brings up the rear on July 29th and 30th. Each stop will offer various activities, fan art showcases, and exclusive merchandise. However each stop will feature a unique aspect, Paris will feature professional musicians who will teach attendees how to play the character themes from the games and Berlin promises a spectacular fireworks show that will make the Naganohara Fireworks proud!

Those who can’t make it to these tour stops need not fret, as HoYoverse will also be attending various conventions during the summer such as DoKomi and Japan Expo! Needless to say despite having various titles out and in development, Genshin Impact isn’t being ignored!

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, mobile and PlayStation platforms.