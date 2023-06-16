Steam Next Fest is packing a Moving Out 2 demo

Make sure you lift with your knees and not your back as the sequel to the frantic co-op moving title Moving Out is coming out on PC August 15th. Moving Out 2 promises to bring the F.A.R.Ts (Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians) to fantastical new places with puzzles that will wrack their brains as they have to remove furnishing from the facilities as quickly as possible.

Thankfully help can come from anywhere as the game will feature cross platform play meaning you can coordinate all of the player base and not just the platform of your choice. Completely anti-social? The game’s got your back as well with its assist mode to ensure you can get the most out of your Moving Out 2 experience.

A demo of the title will be available at the upcoming Steam Next Fest which starts on June 19th and it will feature six levels from the final game. So get your gloves on and get ready to do some manual labor!

Moving Out 2 will be available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on August 15th.

Moving Out 2 | Release Date Announcement:



Moving Out 2 | Release Date Announcement

