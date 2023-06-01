Shake it with Samba de Amigo on Meta Quest VR headsets this Fall!

Samba de Amigo fans are having one hell of a year in 2023. The rhythm title which has been around since the late 90s is getting a new entry on the Nintendo Switch on August 29th and today at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase we learned an entry will also be coming to Meta’s VR headsets.

Titled Samba De Amigo players will be able to shake to 40 pop songs, play minigames, customize your Samba and take the fun online with up to seven players. Visually it looks a lot like the Switch game that is coming in the fall, but these two are standalone products and there is no cross play. I guess there could be balance issues between the Meta Quest controllers and the Nintendo Joycons. However it’s good to see the franchise reach more players.

Samba De Amigo is available for pre-order on the Meta Quest Store and users who do will receive a Meta Headset and controllers accessories to adorn on your Samba. Samba de Amigo will be coming Fall 2023 on the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and the upcoming Meta Quest 3.

