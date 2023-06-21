Nintendo announces Super Mario Bros. Wonder with plenty of new screenshots

Anyone wondering how Nintendo plans on closing out 2023 for the Switch got their answer at today’s Nintendo Direct: with a return to Mario’s 2D sidescrolling roots.

The game — the first new Mario sidescroller in more than a decade — is arriving on October 20th, and by the looks of things, it’s going to be everything we’ve come to know and expect from the iconic series, with a few new wrinkles added in. Nintendo has already released plenty of screenshots from the new game, so take a look, and start the countdown for October!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder screens: