Nintendo announces Super Mario Bros. Wonder with plenty of new screenshots

Matthew Pollesel01 mins

Anyone wondering how Nintendo plans on closing out 2023 for the Switch got their answer at today’s Nintendo Direct: with a return to Mario’s 2D sidescrolling roots.

The game — the first new Mario sidescroller in more than a decade — is arriving on October 20th, and by the looks of things, it’s going to be everything we’ve come to know and expect from the iconic series, with a few new wrinkles added in. Nintendo has already released plenty of screenshots from the new game, so take a look, and start the countdown for October!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder screens: