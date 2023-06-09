SGF 2023: Sonic visits the North Star Islands this fall in Sonic Superstars

Every time we get a new Sonic game, the question is always: is this like classic Sonic the Hedgehog, or is this an attempt to try something new. Here’s the answer for Sonic Superstars, the newest Sonic game announced today at Summer Games Fest: it’s like classic Sonic.

But there’s a twist! As you can see in the video below, while the gameplay looks awfully familiar, this time around you can play co-op with up to three friends. On top of that, Sonic (and friends) will have all-new abilities, along with a slightly modernized look and feel.

We’ll find out more before the game arrives this fall on pretty much every current platform, so for now check out the trailer and keep reading for the official announcement!

Sonic Superstars - Announce Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Calling all superstars – it’s time to jump into a brand-new Sonic gaming experience! Today, SEGA revealed Sonic Superstars, Sonic the Hedgehog’s latest adventure bringing a new standard of play to classic high-speed 2D Sonic platforming. Sonic and his friends’ journey starts on the beautiful North Star Islands, a mystical place offering never-before-seen environments, as well as a mysterious story waiting to unfold. Enormous creatures, exhilarating adventures, and evil plans from Dr. Eggman await Sonic and his friends, who can now obtain brand-new abilities known as the Emerald Powers when Chaos Emeralds are collected. Sonic Superstars is set to release digitally and physically in fall 2023, starting at $59.99 USD on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, and PC. Additional details regarding packages and future content will be revealed at a later date. Harness the Emerald Powers to take on Dr. Eggman in dynamic new ways and stop him from converting the island’s animals into Badniks before it’s too late! To celebrate the news, SEGA released a new trailer providing a glimpse of what fans can look forward to when Sonic Superstars releases this fall: LINK Key Features: 2D Sonic Platforming Evolved 2D classic Sonic platforming has been reimagined for current-generation platforms with new zones, music, gameplay, and modern UHD visuals only possible with 3D graphics. Sonic’s movements, physics, and controls feel familiar and appeal to recent and legacy fans alike.

Your Favorite Playable Characters Play as fan favorites – Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose – to take on Dr. Eggman, old nemesis Fang and their nefarious schemes. Sonic designer Naoto Ohshima is also back with a new character that Sonic, and his friends will have to face.

Seven Emerald Powers Use the power of the seven Chaos Emeralds to unlock various new abilities like creating clones of yourself, climbing waterfalls, powering up, and more!

Co-Op Multiplayer Gameplay Sonic Superstars offers local 4-player co-op, so fans can play solo or cooperatively with friends through the entire campaign!

To stay current on Sonic the Hedgehog™ news, follow Sonic on Twitter and Instagram, like him on Facebook, and subscribe to the Twitch channel and the YouTube channel. Also, don’t forget to visit the SEGA e-shop at shop.sega.com to purchase products for the SEGA fan in your life. For more information, please visit sonicsuperstars.com.