SGF 2023: Dig deep into dwarf lore in new Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria trailer

Lord of the Rings: Gollum may not have set the world on fire — to put it mildly — but today at Summer Games Fest we found out that’s not stopping more Lord of the Rings games from being made.

North Beach Games showed off a new trailer for Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, narrated by John Rhys-Davies — who, of course, is best known for playing Gimli in the LOTR trilogy. As you can see in the trailer and screenshots below, Return to Moria will have a heavy emphasis on mining resources (because its literally set in a mine) and crafting, as well as co-op gameplay and base-building.

We’ll see how the finished product looks this fall when Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Epic Games Store — and hey, even if it doesn’t turn out great, at least it has to be better than Gollum, right?

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™ - Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube