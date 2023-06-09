SGF 2023: Final Fantasy VII fans see double at Summer Games Fest

Final Fantasy VII fans have been waiting with bated breath to continue the story of Final Fantasy VII recontextualized and presented with modern visuals. Today at Summer Game Fest we not only got to see more of the next entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake project, we were also treated well to a new trailer of a mobile title which will expand the world of Final Fantasy VII and reveal new details of series favorite Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth finally takes the action outside of Midgar as remnants of Avalanche chase a man long thought to be dead, Sephiroth. The trailer shows vast fields of greenery, and the town of Junon whose massive cannon was an iconic part of the original game’s print ad campaign. We also get to see the (re-)introduction of Elena, a member of the Turk, joining Rude and Reno as they continue to pursue Cloud and the gang. The game is scheduled for an early 2024 release and is so voluminous that it will come on two Blu-ray Discs (zero, if you’re digital…but you better have a large hard drive!).

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth screens:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Summer Game Fest 2023 Trailer:



FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Summer Game Fest 2023 Trailer

While the former closed out the show, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis also revealed that it will be taking registrations for closed beta that will be taking place July 6th to the 13th on Android and iOS. I’m genuinely fascinated to see if this will be a must play for those looking to dive deeper into the world of Final Fantasy VII and whether or not it will have longer legs than “The First Soldier”.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis screens:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Ever Crisis | Summer Game Fest 2023 Trailer:



FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS | Summer Game Fest 2023 Trailer

Nonetheless it seems if you’re a fan of Final Fantasy VII, you’re gonna be quite busy…now if only Square Enix gave Final Fantasy VI fans a fraction of the attention…