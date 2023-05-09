The 2nd wave of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fixes are detailed

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reviewed excellently, however for many the game isn’t exactly running optimally. The team at Respawn has publicly acknowledged the issues and has been working feverishly so that the experience will reach parity on all platforms.
The first wave of fixes dropped on May 2nd and today another wave of fixes has been deployed.
Details and timelines for these fixes are listed below:
(Console on May 9, PC ASAP this week) below:
- (PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.
- (PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.
- (PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX.
- Coming soon to console
- (PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.
- (PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.
- Fixed various save state errors.
- Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.
- Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.
- Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.
- Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.
- Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.
- Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.
- Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.
- Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.
- Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.
- Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.
- Improved text scrolling.
- Minor text translation fixes.
- Various crash fixes.
Additionally, here are a few known issues the team is currently investigating and working on for future patches.
- (PC only) Improving performance on newer i7 and i9 CPUs that have efficiency cores.
- (PC only) General performance improvements to improve both CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle time, both with and without
raytracing.
- (PC only) Improving some hitching which can be attributed to streaming raytracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders.
- Various bug fixes.
- And more!
While I wish I was the reviewer on the title, I guess playing post-launch might lead to less frustrations and an even more enjoyable experience. The game has been installed…now I just need to work up the courage to take up the saber once again.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.