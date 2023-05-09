Saints Row seeks redemption with post launch content

I’m going to steal a page from Benny Rose…in that I’m going to profess a hardcore love of an IP, but reveal that I have dropped off in recent years. Saints Row, the open world franchise that started out chasing GTA and eventually bloomed into an absurd open world title focused on fun and mayhem. I played the four mainline titles and even Gat out of Hell, I even own Agents of Mayhem. However I just let 2022’s reboot pass me by…maybe I’m at an age where I’m no longer interested in putting on the colors? Well with today’s announcement of the game’s first DLC, The Heist & The Hazardous, I might have to say, Ah shit…here we go again.
Taking place in a completely new district of Santo Ileso, Sunshine Springs. The Heist & The Hazardous has you doing what open world protagonists do best, taking revenge on a person who has slighted you! The three new story missions will have you staging a heist that will make pompous movie star Chris Hardy rue the day he crossed the Saints. This will be the first of three planned expansions that is set to release as part of Saints Row’s expansion pass.
What? You don’t own the Saints Row expansion pass? Well don’t worry you’ll still be able to roam the new district as Sunshine Springs update is free and available now. This update will let you explore the region and it will be packaged with a slew of enhancements and fixes.
I’m hopeful that some of the fixes will warrant a migration down south. Let’s hope these releases will make gamers give the game a second look. Cause it’s hard to keep a Saint down!
Saints Row – The Heist & The Hazardous screens/art:
Saints Row – The Heist & The Hazardous Launch Trailer:
Saints Row is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Deep Silver and Volition today are happy to announce that the first DLC expansion for Saints Row is out now. Releasing alongside a massive free content update, the crime-infested city of Santo Ileso just got bigger and better.
As the first of three planned DLC expansions for Saints Row, The Heist & The Hazardous adds three new story missions for single player or co-op sessions, a new weapon and helicopter, rewards, cosmetics, and more. The Heist & The Hazardous is available now as a standalone purchase or as part of the Saints Row Expansion Pass.
Bosses across Santo Ileso will also be able to access a new part of the city for free starting today. Adventure through the all-new district of Sunshine Springs – inspired by Palm Springs – and check out the suite of new features, improvements, and bug fixes implemented with this update.
Saints Row update overview:
- The Heist & The Hazardous DLC for Expansion Pass holders is out now and available to buy separately
- The free Sunshine Springs update is out now for all players and includes:
- All-new playable district of Sunshine Springs
- Improved combat feel, gameplay flow, and balancing
- Selfie mode
- 12 new emotes and emote selection wheel
- New camera angle for vehicles
- And a huge number of additional fixes and tweaks
See the latest blogs for full details: SaintsRow.com/news/SunshineSprings and SaintsRow.com/news/QOLUpdate
The second piece of Expansion Pass content – Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus – is scheduled for July, with the third and final Expansion Pass content pack arriving in August.
All Expansion Pass packs will also be available to purchase separately. Check your preferred platform’s online store for local prices.