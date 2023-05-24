Sony confirms existence of new streaming handheld

It’s been rumoured for a little while, and today Sony confirmed it: they’re working on a new handheld.

PlayStation Showcase 2023 - Accessories Sneak Peek

But, as you can see in the video above, there’s a catch. They haven’t yet confirmed any details beyond its existence, but the fact they’re billing it as a companion to the PS5 probably means that anyone hoping for a successor to the PSP and the Vita (which obviously includes me!) should likely temper their expectations. While it’s possible that Sony is going to release something like the Logitech G Cloud that allows for cloud gaming (and other uses, if you want to go the emulator route), it’s important to remember that there are some devices out there already — like the PeakDo Wireless — that are strictly for streaming, and don’t have nearly enough power to run any kind of games.

With the rumoured release date being later this year, we probably won’t have to wait too much longer to get details on specs and price — and, presumably, a name, since it’s doubtful Sony will stick with “Project Q” — but for now, it’s a stay tuned situation.