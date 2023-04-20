Humanity comes to PlayStation, PC, VR platforms on May 16th

Enhance’s slick and stupidly stylish PlayStation, PC and VR puzzler, Humanity, has an official release date and new details! Oh and best of all, a fun little live action release date announcement trailer.
We previously covered the re-announcement of the game here, but today we now know when the game will hit flat and VR PlayStation and PC platforms. As an additional perk for those who subscribe to PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium members), Humanity will be included in the PS Plus Game Catalog on day one. We’re usually all-in for anything associated with Yugo Nakamura and/or Tetsuya Mizuguchi, so stay tuned for more coverage.
Check out that announcement video featuring that super cute Shiba Inu below.
HUMANITY – May 16 Release Date Announcement | PS5, PS4, Steam w/Optional PS VR2, PS VR & PC VR:
Move over “International Pickle Day,” May 16 has a new #1 claim to fame: it’s the launch day for Humanity, a visually stunning action-puzzle collaboration from visionary designer Yugo Nakamura (tha.jp) and legendary creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi. Better yet, it’ll be available on day one as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, at no additional cost to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. Whether you own a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC or Steam Deck, are a PS VR2, PS VR, PC VR or TV-only gamer, want to craft your own levels or just sit back and enjoy some action-platforming and puzzle-strategizing, this year May 16 is going to mean more than just “National Piercing Day.”
We wanted to announce Humanity’s launch date with a trailer that truly reflects the game: fun, a bit weird (in a good way!) and starring an adorable lil’ Shiba Inu. Oh, and importantly: clearly, undeniably Japanese.
What better way to do that than to recreate the wild—and brilliant—Japanese PlayStation ad campaigns of the PS1 and PS2 era? We’ve been incredibly flattered to hear Humanity compared to classics of this era like Intelligent Cube, Echochrome, and Devil Dice (among others), even Katamari Damacy and Parappa the Rapper – all fresh and unique designer-led games out of Japan that broke new ground and did it with style. And whether you share that nostalgia or not, or were even gaming back then, we hope you’ll enjoy that same spirit in Humanity: stylish and different, but with a deeply satisfying game at the core.
In Humanity, you control a glowing Shiba Inu, placing commands on the ground for a giant marching horde of people to follow. Make them turn, jump, float through the air, swim, climb, etc., all to reach the goal (or goals) in each stage. The game gradually introduces these mechanics and more, combining them with each other and new elements to ramp up the challenge the further you go.