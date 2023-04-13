Final Fantasy XVI State of Play recap

In case you missed the big Final Fantasy XVI State of Play broadcast from earlier today, Square Enix had a lot to show off for the next big mainline Final Fantasy installment which is set to exclusively hit the PS5 on June 22nd, 2023.
The 24ish minute video gives fans a glimpse of the gorgeous environments, stylish characters and gameplay of which Square Enix describes as “the first full action RPG in the series”. We also got a look at the theme song and video composed by singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu.
Have a look at the new details, media and all below, and stay tuned for Final Fantasy XVI coverage.
Final Fantasy XVI – State of Play 4K | PS5 Games:
FINAL FANTASY XVI テーマソング / 米津玄師『月を見ていた』ティザー映像:
Final Fantasy XVI screens:
Today, SQUARE ENIX unveiled exciting new FINAL FANTASY XVI gameplay for the latest standalone title in the FINAL FANTASY franchise, through a dedicated PlayStation State of Play broadcast, revealing further details on role-playing game (“RPG”) elements and impressive Eikon battles players can look forward to when the game releases exclusively for PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023. Developed as the first full action RPG in the series, FINAL FANTASY XVI is set in an epic dark fantasy world, where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them, FINAL FANTASY XVI follows the journey of warrior Clive Rosfield, who has been sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix.
Watch the full FINAL FANTASY XVI State of Play video here: https://youtu.be/UfP_3UD5qF8
The footage reveals a host of details about the upcoming game, including:
- New Hideaway advisors – The Hideaway, which serves as protagonist Clive’s base, will give players the opportunity to discover more about the world of Valisthea, from past to present, by speaking to historian Harpocrates, as well as view the relationship chart of the characters by speaking to military scholar Vivian.
- New training function – Players can battle in training mode by accessing the ‘Arete Stone’ in the Hideaway. This feature will be useful when wanting to practice a combination of abilities, particularly after learning a new skill.
- New hunts – More adventures can be accessed from the Hideaway as players can check the Wanted Posters to discover powerful monsters roaming around the world. Defeating these enemies will yield powerful rewards.
- New battle footage – View newly released footage showcasing a variety of Clive’s combat actions, Eikon battles and more.
SQUARE ENIX also announced that popular singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu, whose fame spans generations, and whose single ‘Lemon’ set a record in Japanese music history, has been confirmed to perform the theme song ‘Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing.’ The theme song teaser video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/nwmMOnVfveM
Yonezu said, “Words cannot express the impact FINAL FANTASY has had on my life. I never thought or imagined that I would ever receive an opportunity like this. I wrote this song especially for this game. Thank you.”
Naoki Yoshida, Producer of FINAL FANTASY XVI said, “When I found out that we’d be able to work with Mr. Yonezu, I was not only surprised, but overjoyed. I’m a big fan of Yonezu’s work, and I know that he has a passion for creating music that resonates across the generations, so I was sure that he’d be able to capture the world, the story, and the themes of FINAL FANTASY XVI. He’s not only an amazing artist, but also an avid gamer and a FINAL FANTASY fan, so please look forward to hearing his theme song!”
FINAL FANTASY XVI is rated M (Mature). More information on where to pre-order, as well as new information is available on the official FINAL FANTASY XVI website: http://www.finalfantasyxvi.com