Sony announces a Final Fantasy XVI focused State of Play for tomorrow

Get ready all you Final Fantasy fans and PlayStation 5 players, Sony and Square Enix are teaming up for a bit of a deep dive into the next big Final Fantasy title: Final Fantasy XVI. The “special look” live streaming event will kick off on April 13th, 2023 at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET, so make sure to check out the YouTube placeholder below and set up the appropriate notification.
Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled for a June 22nd, 2023 release on the PS5.
Final Fantasy XVI | State of Play | April 13, 2023 [ENGLISH]:
Fans have been eagerly awaiting more info on the world, characters, and powerful Eikons of Final Fantasy XVI. We’re happy to announce our State of Play will dive into all this and more, so tune in live April 13 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST, then get ready for Final Fantasy XVI’s PS5 launch on June 22.