The new Pinball FX platform rolls onto Steam today alongside new tables

We reviewed Zen Studios’ new Pinball FX platform not all that long ago on new generation consoles (check that out here), and now it is time for PC gamers to take part in the pinball wizarding action via Steam.
But wait, there’s more. Along with the official Steam release comes a new content drop which includes trio of additional tables and packs in the form of Crypt of the NecroDancer, Twilight Zone and even Godzilla vs Kong… which should now be available for all compatible platforms. With the addition of these new tables the Pinball FX library has eclipsed 100.
Check out the launch trailer, screens and details below. A Nintendo Switch version is in development and slated for a July release at this time.
Pinball FX – Steam Release + Huge Content Update Available Now!:
Zen Studios, the makers of the Pinball FX franchise, announced today that the new, highly anticipated Pinball FX platform hits Steam today!. The Steam launch includes a robust library of over 100 pinball tables, featuring an assortment of brand-new table releases, including Crypt of the NecroDancer, Williams Twilight Zone, and the Godzilla vs Kong table pack which includes three monstrous tables such as Godzilla Pinball, Kong Pinball, and Godzilla vs Kong Pinball.
Crypt of the NecroDancer Pinball
Challenge your skills in the pinball and rhythm fusion table, Crypt of the NecroDancer. This table captures the wacky atmosphere and killer soundtrack of the acclaimed rogue-like game. Stop the NecroDancer once more, as you use your flippers to battle bosses and acquire the
Golden Lute.
Williams Pinball: Twilight Zone
You just crossed over… into the Twilight Zone with a pinball that isn’t, and flippers that aren’t. Keep telling yourself it’s only a game as you earn highscores that are from another dimension with this classic joining the Pinball FX library.
Godzilla vs Kong Pinball Pack
Godzilla and Kong unleash their powers in the epic pinball pack, Godzilla vs Kong. Play three monstrous tables including Kong Pinball, Godzilla Pinball and Godzilla vs Kong Pinball and be the king of the leaderboards.
The Crypt of the NecroDancer, the Twilight Zone, and the Godzilla vs Kong table pack are also simultaneously releasing on Pinball FX for PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Game Store on April 13, 2023. In addition to these new tables, players across all Pinball FX platforms will now have access not just one, but three pinball tables available for free download: Williams’ Fish Tales, and Zen originals Sorcerer’s Lair, and Wild West Rampage.
That’s not all! Zen Studios is thrilled to announce that the Marvel Pinball Collection 2 will also be available on Steam and everywhere players enjoy Pinball FX. This collection features a library of 12 tables inspired by Marvel’s iconic characters and storylines. Fans of the Marvel universe will be delighted to find beloved tables such as Deadpool, Civil War, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and many more.
It’s been quite a journey to get Pinball FX to Steam, so today we are celebrating its availability to some of our most passionate players,” said Mel Kirk, COO at Zen Studios. “I am really happy that we were able to get the Cabinet Mode in great shape, and look forward to more updates in the near future to keep Pinball FX cabinet experience the best in digital pinball.”
Gamers looking to enjoy Pinball FX tables can subscribe to Pinball Pass for $14.99 per month, which offers unlimited access to over 70 tables in the Pinball FX library. Pinball FX is expected to release for Nintendo Switch in July of this year.
