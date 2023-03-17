Where have I seen this before…Thunderful announces Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine!

Perhaps the most cheeky, yet eye rubbing announcement I’ve seen in a while, Team Meat teamed up with Headup and publisher Thunderful to release a new Meat Boy spinoff featuring his arch nemesis Dr. Fetus!
Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine has the unborn doctor attempting to create a clone of Meat Boy with minimal success. The bad doctor decides survival of the fittest might be the best way to weed out the wheat from the chaff. Send these clones into test chambers and use all sorts of torture mechanisms to mold these rejects into something recognizable and loathed by the villain.
Over 100 levels, boss fights await you in this Match 4 puzzle game based on Team Meat’s beloved IP. My curiosity is piqued for sure and I hope for its success so hopefully someone will pitch Team Meat another spinoff featuring pinball, I dare call it Super Meatboy Meatball…I’ll let myself out.
Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine will be coming out in 2023 for PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine screens:
Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine | Announcement Trailer:
Dr Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine is a match-4 puzzler set in the Super Meat Boy universe, given a unique twist by Super Meat Boy’s arch-enemy, the nefarious Dr. Fetus. With buzzsaws, missiles and a host of other deadly hazards cooked up by Dr. Fetus in play, Mean Meat Machine brings the hardcore challenge Super Meat Boy is known for to this one-of-a-kind blend of puzzle and action gameplay.