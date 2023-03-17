The ultimate Kung Fury: Street Rage experience is available…today!

Who doesn’t get tired of punching Nazis? Well Kung Fury: Street Rage Ultimate Edition will allow you to press your fists to the faces of some National Socialists starting today! The Ultimate Edition bundles the base title, the expansions THE ARCADE STRIKES BACK and A DAY AT THE BEACH all together in one package. Throw hands as the cop of plays by his own rules, Kung Fury, his uber-smart associate, Hackerman, and even popular recording artist (in Germany) David Hasselhoff in this neon tinged side scrolling beat em up!
Stan, there weren’t digital downloads in the ’80s and I’d be inclined to agree with you. For those who want the actual game tape to hold in your hand, the neon-tinged physical game retailer Limited Run Games has your back! Starting today you can pre-order a copy of the title on the Switch, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 here. If you’re a man of means you can even add the soundtrack CD (what no 8-track?) to your purchase.
But if you’re a man of the future, you can grab Kung Fury: Street Rage Ultimate Edition on the digital storefronts of Steam, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Live Marketplace today, on the 20th for Europe and the 23rd for Asia (USA! USA! USA!)
Kung Fury: Street Rage – Ultimate Edition | Available now:
GET BLOWN INTO ANOTHER DIMENSION AS YOU EXPERIENCE THE GUT-BUSTING FUN WITH THE KUNG FURY GAME. BEAT THE NAZIS TO STOP KUNG FÜHRER AND UPHOLD THE LAW!
A BRAND NEW HT-3000 CARTRIDGE GAME PACKED WITH:
* ENDLESS ARCADE-STYLE BEAT ‘EM UP NAZI FIGHTS
* PRO TIPS FROM HACKERMAN IN THE HACKADEMY PRACTICE MODE
* SINGLE PLAYER STORY CAMPAIGN
* 2-PLAYER COOP STORY CAMPAIGN
* HASSELHOFF AS A PLAYABLE CHARACTER
* 5 HEROES WITH THEIR OWN ULTIMATE POWERS