Grab a fare with MiLE HiGH TAXi, out today!

Hitmaker might be in game development heaven, but the people they’ve touched are still out there and once such is programmer, Cassius John-Adams. While many dream that someone else would recreate a dormant title for modern platforms, Cassius turned on his “On Duty” light and took the fare. The fruits of his labor is now available for everyone to enjoy! MiLE HiGH TAXi, to people who are a little “crazy” might remind them of an open world driving title that SEGA published in the early 2000s. I’d have to take the “fifth” if you asked me if the aesthetics of Cassius’ game didn’t remind me of a certain Luc Besson film which featured Bruce Willis.
Drive around in a futuristic city, collect and ferry passengers to their destination at the fastest pace possible, the more exhilarating the ride, the more money will be stuffed in your pocket. The title will feature a traditional single player experience where you drive until the clock runs down, it will also feature a sequential mode where need to drive a specific set of fares and finally if you just want to see the sights, figure out the shortcuts without a countdown clock cramping your style, the free roam mode is for you.
MiLE HiGH TAXi screens:
MiLE HiGH TAXi is available on PC via Steam and it’s Steam Deck compatible (I pray for each and every right analog stick). So what are you waiting for? Go out there and make some amount of money that is quite nutty!
Release Date Announcement Trailer – MiLE HiGH TAXi:
My game is officially coming on March 13 2023. Wishlist now: https://bit.ly/3kn3zDm
Music Credit: Neon Bone – Back on the Road