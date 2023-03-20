Get a peak at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s story in a new trailer released today

Time flies and plans change. *Spoilers for a game that’s about 4 years old* At the end of the excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, former Jedi padawan, Cal Kestis along with a motley crew recovered a Jedi Holocron which contained a list of Force sensitives that could possibly be recruited to rebuild the fallen Jedi order. In a twist Cal destroys the artifact, opting to prevent bringing more people into this life of ruin. Opting to ask what’s next. Well in today’s story trailer released by publisher EA and developer Respawn Entertainment we’ve gotten a glimpse of what “next” will be. This is excluding the loss of the poncho and growing a beard.
Cal seems to have split with some members of his crew, specifically former Jedi Master Cere Junda and the multi-armed pilot Greez Dritus, however the Dathomirian witch Merrin seems to have stuck around with Cal along with BD-1. The trailer seems to imply Cal trying to find a place to settle outside the reach of the Empire. But where the Emperor’s presence is absent, surely another power will be in its place…
Get the full story when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes out April 28th on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor screens:
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Official Story Trailer:
The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Follow Cal and his crew’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.
Picking up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on April 28th, 2023.
