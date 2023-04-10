Star Wars Celebration debuted the final Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer

Star Wars fans congregated in London this past weekend for some sort of shindig and plenty of news came out of it. A new Rey Palpa *ahem* Skywalker movie, the reveal of everyone’s favorite blue man, Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Ashoka Disney+ series and the further consolidation of Dave Filoni’s power to the point where he probably should start wearing a cloak and start zapping detractors with lightning. However the thing that I was excited about was the final trailer for EA and Respawn entertainment’s follow up to their critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that debuted today. The wait will be over soon as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will finally arrive on PC and modern consoles in less than 2 weeks.
The trailer is primarily narrated by Cere Junda, the former Jedi master played by the voice acting virtuoso/Mad TV Alum Debra Wilson. The Cal in the trailer seems hardened, almost to the point where he thinks nothing of the lives of the Imperial Forces as he effortlessly hurls a stormtrooper riding a speeder bike into the flight path of a tie fighter or when he forces ejects the pilot of a AT-ST and flings him without a second thought. Combat seems to have gone through some refreshing changes, as it seems there will be encounters where Cal will fight in tandem with an AI ally. Another neat addition is the apparent revival in the use of the Droideka, last seen during the Prequel Saga. I’m looking forward to another galaxy spanning adventure with Cal and crew!
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X on April 28th.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Final Gameplay Trailer:
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor launches on April 28th, 2023
The story of Cal Kestis continues in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, an epic new adventure that will push Cal further than ever as he fights to protect the galaxy from descending into darkness.
Picking up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.
Pre-order now to outfit Cal with the Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack: http://x.ea.com/76408